ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) It’s probably no surprise that your kids health and activity can have a life-long impact, but did you know it can also impact their success in school? Children’s Trust of South Carolina just released its 2019 Kids Count Project that focuses on understanding the status of kids in our state and nationally. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is telling you how to keep your kids active. For the full report you can visit https://scchildren.org/resources/kids-count-south-carolina/.