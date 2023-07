ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we get closer to the 4th of July holiday you will start to see people celebrating early.

The Carolina Academy Child Development Center in Rock Hill celebrating our country’s Independence Day with a July 4th parade featuring some cute kids.

Teachers say it’s a heartwarming experience to see students all dressed up in patriotic clothes, waving their flags, and cheering them on as they marched down the street.