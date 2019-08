High school football in Football City USA will be kicking off soon! The WRHI 3rd Annual Football City USA Kickoff is happening on Friday, August 16th starting at 5:30 PM with Rock Hill taking on Marvin Ridge, followed by (7:00 PM) South Pointe vs. Gaffney, and finally (8:30 PM) Northwestern vs. Providence.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 on Friday at the gate. You can pick up your tickets at any of the three high school, or at WRHI in downtown Rock Hill.