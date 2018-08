Ketchen Place Farm is one of the only sports horse breeding facilities in the Tri-County. Mary Quarles, the owner and operator of the farm, says she has been fond of horses since she was a little girl. Her parents thought she would outgrow it, but she never did. Today, her passion is her full-time job, and she introduced us to her some of her finest horses.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Cooking up Indian Food

Santhoshi with Santhoshi's Kitchen sharing two Indian recipe...