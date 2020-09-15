Kershaw Community is Stepping in to Help the Family of Highway 341 Collision Victims

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County mother and her 3-year-old son were killed after a fatal collision on SC Highway 341. Tonight we are taking a look at the community that is stepping in to help the family in their greatest time of need.

Kershaw’s community is coming together to remember 30-year-old Heather Martin and her 3-year-old son Ares, who died in a single car collision on highway 341 in Lancaster County.

Kevin Sims, Heather’s employer at 521 Filling Station, says Heather was dropping her three kids off so she could head into work at 4. Sadly, she never made it. Lancaster County Coroner, Karla Knight Deese says heavy rains caused the car to hydroplane going off road.

“You know it’s an unfortunate case they didn’t have seatbelts on, could we say that it would’ve made a difference or not? Probably, but at the end of the day what happened happened and our due diligence was to work out accordingly,” says Deese.

Karla says, although this is a sad case for her, she’s proud of how her community stepped in to support the family.

“I’ve been witnessing death for multiple years, but what I witnessed that day, was just the genuine love of humankind out of everybody. The desire to save life that was left, the desire to preserve and protect the dignity of the two lives lost and the desire to help each other and to lift each other up during this time it was quite amazing,” says Deese.

The small towns leaders say this community is like a family and the Martin family’s loss was felt. Now, that same community is coming together to support the family in their greatest time of need.

Now, 521 Filling Station and the community are looking to raise $30,000 for funeral expenses and to support Heather’s two surviving children.

“We’re just one big family and it’s sad that times like this have to happen, things have to happen for us to be aware of what’s going on — but if we all would love the way Heather loved it be a lot better for everyone,” says Sims.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with community members about Kershaw’s loss.