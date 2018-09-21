Kennel Fire in York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A fire at Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue in York sending dozens of dogs to to the hospital. Sadly, there were others that never even made it out of the fire. According to the Rescue’s Facebook Page, the kennel is a total loss. Right now officials don’t know how the fire started, but York County Fire Marshal’s Office doesn’t believe it was arson or a criminal act that started it. Animal hospitals in the community have stepped up to care for these dogs. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with their latest condition.

Chapman’s Dachshund Rescue is still in need of many supplies. If you want to help, visit https://www.chapmansdox.com/donate.