Keep York County Beautiful Receives Grant Funding From PalmettoPride In 2020

YORK, S.C. — Keep York County Beautiful (KYCB) began providing mini-grants to the community in 2014, and with each passing year, they have increased in popularity.
The mini-grant program is designed to financially assist projects that promote litter prevention, beautification and/or waste reduction/recycling. In 2020, KYCB provided eight mini-grants that helped with such programs as community gardens, litter cleanup supplies and pollinator gardens.
“The grant projects initiate conversations that include the coexistence of economic development with the judicious use of natural resources,” said Alysen Woodruff, York County Clean Community Coordinator.
KYCB continues to inspire and encourage residents to take personal responsibility for improving the environment of York County. KYCB works diligently to educate and empower the community to beautify York County through a diverse range of litter prevention, recycling and environmental programs.
Examples of KYCB programs are as follows: Adopt-Your-Spot: It’s Your Business, Recycling On-the-Go and student scholarships.
“We are thankful for the continued support from Keep SC Beautiful, York County Council and SC State Legislature as it ensures that the connection between businesses and environmental awareness in our area and beyond will continue to grow,” April Hershey with the Keep York County Beautiful Board, said.