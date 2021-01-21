Karson’s Kompassion Project Still Finding Ways to Give Back During Covid.

ROCK HILL- It’s been 3 years since Karson Whitesell was killed while working at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill – her mother continues to make sure her daughter’s memory is never forgotten. This year events may look a little different because of Covid-19 but her Mom, Debbie Harrison still has big plans. Listen to Laurabree Monday’s interview here.

