Karson’s Kompassion Project Still Finding Ways to Give Back During Covid.

ROCK HILL- It’s been 3 years since Karson Whitesell was killed while working at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill – her mother continues to make sure her daughter’s memory is never forgotten. This year events may look a little different because of Covid-19 but her Mom, Debbie Harrison still has big plans. Listen to Laurabree Monday’s interview here.
The Hickory Post
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Come shop at the new Hickory Post in downtown Rock Hill! https://thehickorypost.com/