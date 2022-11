ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Karson’s Kompassion Project is once again hosting a holiday market.

Proceeds benefit its efforts to help families with foster children, but the market will also help your holiday shopping list.

Holiday Market

Saturday, November 19 | 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Hope Fellowship Church

95 Bird Street, Rock Hill