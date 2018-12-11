Karson’s Killer Gets Life Without Parole

YORK, S.C. (CN2 News) -Murder carries a minimum sentence of 30 years but the family of Karson Whitesell and the state wanted more.

Her mother, father, grandparents, boyfriend using their words to tell to a York County judge they wanted him to “give Christopher Mendez the same chance he gave Karson”, and to put him behind bars for life.

He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

