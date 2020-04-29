Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland Arrested In York County On Multiple Charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An NFL star who won a Super Bowl two months ago has been arrested in York County.

On Tuesday, April 28th, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office saw three males, including Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, smoking marijuana at 2911 West HWY 160 in Fort Mill.

According to YCSO, all the suspects tried to leave the scene. One threw a small blunt in Breeland’s car that all parties were smoking.

Breeland tried to run off. He resisted handcuffs and pushed a deputy. That deputy then pulled a taser on him. The NFL player continued to resist and not follow commands. Citizens pleaded with him to stop.

Deputies were then able to get him in handcuffs.

Deputies found a blunt in Breeland’s car that weighed 1.3 grams and 3.2 grams in the driver door. They also came across 2 opened bottles of beer and one bottle of tequila. They say Breeland attempted to conceal the small blunt that was thrown into the car.

YCSO says a deputy saw messages with dealers on Breeland’s phone, talking about large orders of marijuana and in various places.

