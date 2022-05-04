Juvenile Charged in Shooting Death of 56 y/o in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile has been charged in a shooting incident that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say deputies were called to Sutton Springs Road in York County Tuesday afternoon for a possible gun shot victim.

When deputies arrived the report says they secured the outside of the residence and the scene was turned over the Criminal Investigations Unit.

The York County Coroner’s office has identified the victim in the shooting as 56 year old Alethea Puckett Totherow.

The coroner’s office says Totherow was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in her home.

According to the incident report from the sheriff’s office, the juvenile has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The sheriff’s office could not comment on the relationship of the victim and suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s office says no other information is available at this time.