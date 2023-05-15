Juvenile charged in connection with stolen car in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A juvenile has been charged in connection with a stolen car from Sunday, May 14th in Tega Cay on Neptune’s Landing.

According to city officials, Gastonia Police Department learned about a stolen vehicle around 2 AM on Sunday morning. At 3 PM on Sunday, Tega Cay Police Department located the vehicle on Gold Hill Road and initiated a traffic stop on Windjammer Drive.

Officials say during the traffic stop, the car took off from the officers. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to hit a tree and those in the vehicle fled on foot.

The juvenile was taken into custody with the help of the York County Sheriff’s Office and Tega Cay K-9.

During the investigation, officers learned a handgun had been stolen from the stolen vehicle, with the possibility of it being in possession of the passenger.

YCSO K9 determined in a three-mile track that the passenger of the vehicle was picked up from the area.

Articles of clothing from the suspects were located on the track. No firearms were found on the track.

The city says if you see a discarded firearm in the area, please call 911 immediately; do not move the object.

The juvenile driver was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle greater than $10,000 and was transported to DJJ.

Detectives say they are currently working on apprehending the second juvenile.

If you have any information to assist Detectives, please call the TCPD non-emergency line at (803) 548-0340. The passenger of the vehicle had on a red shirt, black shorts and no shoes.