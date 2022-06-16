Juneteenth Events in the Tri-County

Juneteenth Celebrations in the tri-county. Click on the event flyer for each town for more information.
Fort Mill
Ancestors 5K
600 Steele Street Park, Fort Mill
Saturday, June 18 | 7:30 am
Registration Required.
Clover
Freedom Walk & Celebration
405 Kings Mountain Street, Clover
Saturday, June 18
Freedom Walk begins at 9:30 am
Vendors, artisans, live entertainment and music at 10:00 am
Rock Hill, SC
Food Truck Friday
Friday, June 17 | 6 PM
Fountain Park 300 E. Main Street
Live music, entertainment areas for adults and kids, inflatables, food & drink vendors
Service
Saturday, June 18 | 11 AM
Mt. Prospect Baptist Church
339 W. Black St, Rock Hill
Sunday Service
Sunday, June 19 | 11:15 AM
Mt. Prospect Baptist Church
339 W. Black St, Rock Hill
Rock Hill
Feast
Saturday, June 18 | 11 AM – 6 PM
Heritage Feast
855 Saluda St, Rock Hill
3 Meats + 3 Sides and Cornbread
Lancaster, SC
Freedom Festival
Saturday, June 18 | 2 PM – 10 PM
Main Street, Lancaster
Music, food trucks and fireworks
If you have an event you would like to add to our list please drop us an email at News@cn2.com.
Keep in mind – as of now – many of these events are still taking place – but check the organizations social media pages or website for last minute changes.