Juneteenth Events in the Tri-County

Juneteenth Celebrations in the tri-county. Click on the event flyer for each town for more information.

Fort Mill



Ancestors 5K

600 Steele Street Park, Fort Mill

Saturday, June 18 | 7:30 am

Registration Required.

Clover



Freedom Walk & Celebration

405 Kings Mountain Street, Clover

Saturday, June 18

Freedom Walk begins at 9:30 am

Vendors, artisans, live entertainment and music at 10:00 am

Rock Hill, SC



Food Truck Friday

Friday, June 17 | 6 PM

Fountain Park 300 E. Main Street

Live music, entertainment areas for adults and kids, inflatables, food & drink vendors

Service

Saturday, June 18 | 11 AM

Mt. Prospect Baptist Church

339 W. Black St, Rock Hill

Sunday Service

Sunday, June 19 | 11:15 AM

Mt. Prospect Baptist Church

339 W. Black St, Rock Hill

Rock Hill



Feast

Saturday, June 18 | 11 AM – 6 PM

Heritage Feast

855 Saluda St, Rock Hill

3 Meats + 3 Sides and Cornbread

Lancaster, SC



Freedom Festival

Saturday, June 18 | 2 PM – 10 PM

Main Street, Lancaster

Music, food trucks and fireworks

If you have an event you would like to add to our list please drop us an email at News@cn2.com.

Keep in mind – as of now – many of these events are still taking place – but check the organizations social media pages or website for last minute changes.