Rock Hill Celebrates Juneteenth Beginning June 17

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TOAY) – For 20 years the Juneteenth celebration has taken place in Rock Hill. CN2 catches up with Sandra Oborokumo of Rock Hill about this historic day and the events surrounding this memorable month.

Oborokumo telling us, “Juneteenth is a celebration of Freedom for slaves that were enslaved in Galveston, Texas we know the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863 but the slaves in Galveston did not know until 1865. They found out on June 19, 1865 – That is where Juneteenth comes from.”

Juneteenth – Rock Hill Events

Friday, June 17 – Fountain Park – Joining in on Food Truck Friday

Saturday, June 18 – Mt. Prospect Church – Cultural Dancing & Singing

Sunday, June 19 – Mt. Prospect – Church Service

