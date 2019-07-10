Judge Denies ‘Stand Your Ground’ Immunity to Christmas Day Shooting Suspect

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — A judge denied the immunity Quinton McClinton, 31, was seeking from attempted murder charges from an incident that occurred Christmas Day in 2018.

On Dec. 25, 2018, McClinton was charged with shooting Kochese Gregory at the Image Lounge and Bar in Chester. Prosecutors say Gregory suffered from life-threatening injuries after he was shot early that morning. McClinton was arrested in the shooting a year after being released from prison in a separate case.

In 2014, McClinton was arrested for the death of former Chester city councilman Odell Williams. Williams was shot and killed on election night. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people and later, McClinton was convicted as an accessory. McClinton was sentenced to five years in prison, and Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively says he was released in 2018 by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.