Laurabree Monday sits down with Karson Whitesell’s mom, Debbie Harrison on CN2 Today as she talks about her daughter and how she will continue her legacy of giving back through an event coming up this Thursday called Joyful in Jeans. Debbie also shares her feelings and thoughts from the day the man who murdered Karson was sentenced.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today - 11-26-2018