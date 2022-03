ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A job fair so big it spans two states.

SC Works and NC Works are a hosting a hybrid job fair that will be available virtually as well as in person.

In-Person will take place in Charlotte at the NC Works Career Center on McAlpine Park Drive. To attend Virtually go to SCWorks on social media to retrieve the Q-R Code.

There will be 11 employers from South Carolina and 11 from North Carolina who will be hiring and conducting on-site interviews.