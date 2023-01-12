Jack Holladay: Remembering a Friend to Many

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We here at CN2 want to remember and celebrate one of our beloved colleagues at Comporium (CN2’s parent company). Jack Holladay retired just last year after 38 years of service. We, along with the community were devastated to learn the news that Jack passed away Tuesday.

He’d been the Executive Vice President of Technology & Facilities with Comporium, but his service to the community (he was a longtime volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club and many other organizations), his generosity of spirit, giving nature, warmth and love for his family are what will be remembered most.

His wife Lora sharing on Facebook a beautiful tribute that included the line, “to be loved by Jack was a gift from God”. He and Lora have 2 sons, Jay and Spencer – and he was very much a mentor and friend to many. Jack’s funeral is set for this weekend.

Here are the details: Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 14th from 5-7 PM at the Greene Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 15th at 3pm at Oakland Ave. Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.