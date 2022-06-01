It’s Time For Us To Say Goodbye – A Family Business Comes To An End

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.

Charles Bowers came back home to Lancaster in 1965 after being in the army. He was stationed in Germany and that’s where he met his wife, Maggie.

He worked for Springs Industries for many years and because he worked in the military mechanic pool, and often help friends and family with their vehicles, he opened his business working on cars and selling car parts.

Word was out that Charles Bowers of Erwin Farm could make anything run again.

In the late 80’s he moved his business from his home on Erwin Farm to 21 acres on 10th Street in Lancaster. There he built his business from 2 employees to 8 and opened it to serve customers 7 days a week .

Now they have crushed 500 cars which took 3 weeks. And, recently the family came together to officially close the property, they plan to sell most of it, but leaving one acre towards the back where Bowers’ ashes have been spread. H and his wife Maggie, raised 2 daughters one you met in the story and the other daughter Caroline works here with us at CN2.

