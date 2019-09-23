“It Feels Like a Nightmare,” Family of Lancaster Shooting Speaks Out

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Two people are dead and eight others injured after a shooting at the Ole Skool Bar and Grill, says the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Faile described the bar as a hang-out spot for young adults. Friday night should have been fun and relaxing, but by early Saturday morning, it turned into a tragedy for at least two families.

Police responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. Authorities say Ole Skool was occupied by large number of people, and shots were fired both inside and outside of the bar. Out of the eight shooting survivors, four had to be airlifted to the hospital, and two remain in critical condition.

On this Monday morning, Kimberly Colvin, who lost her brother-in-law in the shooting, says her family still can’t believe what happened.

“It feels like a nightmare,” says Colvin.

Henry Lee Colvin, 29, was lovingly called Lee. Kimberly says the young man loved photography, and describes him as a generous person who loved to laugh.

“He would do anything for you, he’d give you the shirt off his back. He liked to tell jokes,” says Colvin.

Henry Lee Colvin was one of two people killed early Saturday morning at Ole Skool bar. Lancaster County’s Coroner Karla Deese identified the other young man as Aaron Harris, 28, from Kershaw.

“The sheer magnitude of injury is like none I have seen in my 14 years with the Coroner’s Office,” said Deese.

Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile says there were a lot of people in the bar when the shooting happened, but he’s not necessarily calling it a mass shooting. Faile says not every person shot was an intended victim.

“I believe there was a beef between two individuals who turned up at the same place and things turned violent,” said Faile, “There were several others who got shot who were at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Faile says authorities obtained video surveillance footage, and they do have a suspect, but are not naming him at this time. SLED is assisting in the investigation.