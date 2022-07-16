Investments In Protection For Tega Cay’s First Responders

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tega Cay Fire Department received a $8,000 check from Duke Energy to purchase Dry Suits for firefighters to use as they perform rescues in the water.

The fire department was part of a statewide emergency management grant from Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation.

Duke officials say the grant process was very competitive as 34 agencies received $5 hundred thousand in total funding with agencies receiving different amounts of money.

Tega Cay Fire Chief, Glyn Hasty, says these Dry Suits are lighter and water proof especially around the ankles, wrist and neck with extra padding and a boot that fits the suit as well.

In addition to the suit, fire crews will wear a personal flotation devise, helmet and gloves and carry a throw bag.

Chief Hasty said, “What it does is protect them from containments in storm water. This dry suit will protect them from elements and the things that can be in the water that we have gotten into.”

Duke Energy’s Rick Jiran said, “I’m excited being a York County Resident myself that Tega Cay bubbled up to the surface and got a fabulous grant for 8 thousand to help bring bring these protective suits to our fire fighters.”

