Investigation Underway After Infant Found Dead At Chester Home

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A baby boy died at a home in Chester on Wednesday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives spent hours at the home on Second Street, investigating how the 5-month old passed away.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 10:50 a.m. of the child’s death.

Guardians were home with no other kids present. It was a difficult day for friends, neighbors and family.

“There’s not much more we can share at this time,” Suskin said. “We have obtained a search warrant and are currently looking through the home to find out what happened here.”

The coroner was on scene. SLED is assisting in this ongoing investigation.

