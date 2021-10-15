International Artist, Shepard Fairey Set to Paint Mural In Rock Hill

(Photo Courtesy:ObeyGiant.com / Photographer Jon Furlong)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The art scene in Rock Hill is about to get even bigger as world-renowned artist, Shepard Fairey comes to town.

According to leaders with the city of Rock Hill, Fairey plans to pain a large-scale mural on a wall located at 153 East White Street in downtown Rock Hill.

You may see him in action October 16th through the 19th.

This mural will add to Rock Hill’s Mural Mile Project.

While Fairey is in town, 60 art pieces have been chosen for public display and sale for a limited time.

Those interested can view the air October 17th through October 31st, Wednesdays through Sundays at the same location from 4 PM until 8 PM.

To learn more about Shepard Fairey visit: www.obeygiant.com and watch CN2 News Monday, October 18th at 6 PM.

“I’m very excited to paint a mural and exhibit my art in Rock Hill because I grew up spending a lot of time with family in the city and surrounding countryside,” said Shepard Fairey. “My mural celebrates various aspects of Rock Hill’s industrial history while also sharing my philosophy of open-mindedness, creativity, and adaptive disruption to progress into the future. I look forward to a great dialogue with the people of Rock Hill,” Fairey said.

“This project is a very important step in the further development of the “Mural Mile” in Rock Hill. The “Mural Mile” stresses the need to make art accessible, with murals on multiple buildings throughout the historic Old Town area. “We are so excited that an international artist of Shepard Fairey’s caliber has chosen to share his work with our Rock Hill community,” says Cathy Murphy, Downtown Development Manager for the City of Rock Hill. “This endeavor will truly bring attention and credence to our ‘Mural Mile’ project being completed over the next few years.”