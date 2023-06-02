Interactive Exhibit for kids at Museum of York County – “Storyland” kicks off Saturday!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY ) – Bringing children’s books to life, the Museum of York County’s new interactive summer exhibit is an adventure in early literacy. The grand opening is Saturday, June 3rd with special event – Storyland Family Day

“Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites™” is a traveling exhibit, created by Minnesota Children’s Museum, provides children and their caregivers storybook-based interactive experiences that promote literacy. “Storyland” transforms children’s book classics into three-dimensional play with a bilingual (English/Spanish) learning environment.

You’ll be able to explore seven classic children’s stories through this interactive exhibit:

“The Tale of Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter

“The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats

“Where’s Spot?” by Eric Hill

“If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff

“Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault

“Abuela” by Arthur Dorros

“Tuesday” by David Wiesner

Along with the exhibit’s larger-than-life storybook playscape, Storyland Family Day at Museum of York County offers make-and-take crafts, a visit from the Bookmobile, outdoor activities, special story times, and concessions. The opening day event explores the real animals that have inspired classic children’s books that feature animal characters. The featured planetarium show, “Max Goes to the Moon,” runs every 45 minutes starting at 10:30 a.m.

Early Learning Partnership Book Drive — Museum of York County is accepting new and gently used children’s books; drop-off your donations anytime over the summer during museum hours.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Storyland Family Day opening event

WHERE: Museum of York County, 4621 Mt. Gallant Rd., Rock Hill, S.C. 29732

WHEN: Storyland Family Day — June 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The exhibit, “Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites™” runs June 3- Sept. 3, 2023

PHONE: Visitors Services – 803.329.2121

TICKETS: Online pre-registration encouraged: chmuseums.org/tickets — Limited walk-up tickets available.

The event will have timed-entry ticketing. Guests should plan to check-in at the time listed on their ticket. ADMISSION: $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children, members & 3 and under are free