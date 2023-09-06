Instagram provides tips for students on social media platform

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Instagram, a social media platform created to share photos, reels and promote businesses, is very popular with young people.

The company shared important tips to keep students safe while still enjoying the platform.

Now that the school year is underway officials with Instagram encourage parents to set time limits on their child’s Instagram through a Meta tool called “Take a Break”. When enabled, a full-screen reminder will tell users to “take a break” and leave the app.

They also encourage parents to activate “quiet mode”, which gives teens more ways to focus and set boundaries when it comes to how long the teen is on social media.

And when it comes to online bullying, teens can use “Restrict” to help prevent bullying. Instagram officials say Restrict was developed specifically for young people who want a more subtle way to block bullies without them knowing they’ve been blocked.

Instagram has been around since 2010. officials say go to https://familycenter.meta.com/ to learn more.



More tips from Instagram:

SOCIAL MEDIA SETTINGS TO CONSIDER DURING THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON AND BEYOND:

