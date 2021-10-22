Inside the Literacy Closet at Ebenezer Ave. Elementary School

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic many students have been learning virtually.

Now that most students are back in the classroom, one elementary school working hard to make sure teachers and staff have the tools they need so students are on the right track academically.

Ebenezer Avenue Elementary school in the Rock Hill School District revamping its Literacy Closet also know as The Eagles Nest.

It’s a one stop shop so teachers can grab resources they need -quickly to support students in small group instruction.

Reading Coach for the school, Kasie Bailey says the Literacy Closet gives teachers the ability to chose material for each student -who all have different needs, the materials are bagged separately and organized so they are easy to find

Another benefit of the closet is it helps take stress off teachers because of the materials being in one location.

School leaders say other schools in the district also have these literacy closets