Inside Hope of Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The organization, Good Folks of York County holds a luncheon every year during the holiday season to raise money for certain nonprofit that is doing good in the community.

This year due to COVID-19 the luncheon will be virtual and air right here on CN2 Today, December 2nd.

Also new, Good Folks is giving 3 different nonprofit checks this year.

One of those is Hope of Rock Hill. Hope gives food and helps families with utilities bills.

Since the pandemic Hope leaders say they’ve seen more of a need.

In the video above learn more about the need for Hope of Rock Hill and the work the volunteers do everyday.