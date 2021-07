LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Five Grands Creamery in Lancaster offers ice cream, coffee, Italian ice and pastries!

Although all of those options sound amazing, our favorite part of Five Grands Creamery is the story of how it started.

In the interview above CN2 Today host, Renee O’Neil learns more about the creamery and its impact on the community.

https://www.facebook.com/FiveGrandsCreamery