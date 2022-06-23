Inflation Taking a Bite Out of Local Farm’s Bottom Line

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina is known for its farming.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says there are nearly 25,000 farms in the Palmetto State.

Though many offer different specialties – they have one thing in common currently and that’s inflation.

Farmers dealing with rising costs is causing one York County farmer to make some hard decisions.

In the video above, CN2’s Lucas McFadden goes down on Kingdom Gardens in Rock Hill and learns from owner, Hannah Monroe that inflation is causing her to cut back on her livestock.