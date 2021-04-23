ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This week is Infertility Awareness Week.

Its a topic that many people do not talk about but its more common than you may thing.

In fact studies show 1 in 8 have trouble getting pregnant in the United States, that’s nearly 7 million people a year who have trouble conceiving.

One woman in Rock Hill, Shaquana Scruggs who has been on a roller-coaster of a journey for years sharing her story to raise awareness about infertility and to let others know they are not alone.

Support and more information about Shaquana’s story: https://gofund.me/a44c5241