Indian Land’s Temple Solel Celebrates Hanukkah, The Festival Of Lights

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The 8 days of Hanukkah wrapped up over the weekend.

Temple Solel in Indian Land welcomed friends new and old along with a Jewish band called the Ruach.

Friday night – the congregation gathered at its home at the Belair UMC Family Life Center to enjoy Hanukkah and fellowship.

They lit candles, played dreidel and enjoyed traditional latkes.

They also held a children’s program and collected food for the church’s food pantry.

Temple Solel has had the Charlotte band come to South Carolina on three different occasions.

Hanukkah is known as the festival of lights and next year, it begins on December 10th.