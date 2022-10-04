Indian Land Unveils Newly Renovated Recreation Center

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land now has a new Recreation Center. The athletic facility located on Charlotte Highway was recently renovated and now offers a space to play basket ball, volleyball, or just hang out.

While the new rec center is up and operational, there are still plans to expand on the facility with a potential community meeting area possibly coming soon.

Two additional soccer complexes have also recently opened in Lancaster County. All three of these projects were paid for through a $19 million recreation bond referendum that was voted on by citizens back in 2018.

CN2’s Zane Cina taking a look at what’s new and what’s to come.