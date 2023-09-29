Indian Land road project with affect several neighborhoods

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A road project has been announced for Regent Parkway in Lancaster County.

Leaders say the Indian Land roadwork will begin Monday, October 2nd with some patching.

They expect that will take about a week. After that resurfacing should begin and likely end on October 16th.

The 4 neighborhoods most affected include Burnside, Prestwick, Almond Glen, and Wakefield subdivisions.

Lancaster County leaders say the work is being paid for that’s to a Capital Project Sales Tax.

They also say dates can be affected by weather and please use caution to ensure the safety of the workers.