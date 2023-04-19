Indian Land residents support Jewish Community with Holocaust Remembrance Day Walk

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On April 18th many people within the Jewish community celebrate Yom Hashoah, a holiday better known as Holocaust Remembrance day.

To honor the global memorial day, Sun City Carolina Lakes held a Holocaust Remembrance Day Walk to remember those affected by the Holocaust.

Around 100 people joined in on the walk that started at the pavilion and went about a mile down the road to their club house. Some participants held signs with phrases such as “never forget”, “anti-Semitism grows in America”, and “say no to hate”.

Sun City Carolina Lakes resident and Jewish woman, Susan Aizenman, participated in the walk.

“We’re trying to do is have people remember that the Holocaust happened, because we have so many Holocaust deniers now,” Aizenman said. “We still have survivors in the Jewish community who can tell their story but their numbers are dwindling.”

This event was sponsored by the Sun City Carolina Lakes Shalom Club but many non-Jewish friends and neighbors also joined in.