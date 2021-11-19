Indian Land High School Band Trailer Stolen From School Property

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land High School band director, Matthew Willis says his band’s trailer was stolen from school property Friday, November 12th between the hours or 9 PM and 10 PM.

That 24 foot trailer, school leaders say was vital to helping the Indian Land Marching Band get equipment to and from locations.

The director is calling it a “punch in the gut”.

You can see in surveillance photos, what appears to be a black Dodge 2,500 pick up truck driving away with the trailer Friday night between 9 and 10 pm A vital tool, Willis says his students and the community worked hard to raise $8,500.00 dollars for in the spring. They just purchased it in August.

Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a possible sighting of the truck and stolen trailer in Charlotte, in the south end area. Investigators are following up on the report.

If you have any information or see the truck or stolen trailer, call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388.