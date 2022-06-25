Independence Day Celebrations in the Tri-County

From parades, fireworks and backyard barbecues, July 4th has been celebrated since 1776 as the birth of American independence. Annually the tri-county offers plenty of opportunities to celebrate our Nation’s Birthday. Click on the event flyer for more information.
Baxter Village
Fort Mill July 4th Parade | 9:30 AM
900 Main Street, Baxter
City of York, SC
July 4th Firework Show
Monday, July 4 | 7 PM – 10 PM
Main Street, Lancaster
Fireworks, music, food trucks and games
(COOLERS, PETS and ALOCHOL NOT ALLOWED)
Carowinds
Celebrate America Fireworks Show
Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Monday July 3
Visible throughout the park
Fort Mill, SC
Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 2, 2022 | 5 PM to 9:30 PM
Downtown Fort Mill
Music, vendors, food trucks, Annual Firing of the Cannons and fireworks.
Rock Hill, SC
Independence Day Celebration in Old Town
Sunday, JULY 3, 2022 | 5 PM – 10 PM
157 Main Street, Rock Hill
Music, food rucks, drinks and fireworks
Free admission!
(THIS IS NOT A PET FRIENDLY EVENT)
Tega Cay, SC
Tega Cay’s 4th of July Celebration & 40th Birthday
Friday, July 1st
Windjammer Park
The Goat Boater Freedom SUP Fun Run – 5PM
Boat Parade – 6 PM
Carolina Show Ski Team – 7 PM
Saturday, July 2
Summer Concert – 6 PM
Runde Park
Monday, July 4
Land Parade – 9 AM
Tega Cay Drive
Fish Fry – 4:30 PM
Glennon Center
Tega Cay’s 40th Birthday Party – 7 PM
Glennon Center
Fireworks – 9:30 PM
Tega Cay Golf Course
If you have an event you would like to add to our list please drop us an email at News@cn2.com.
Keep in mind – as of now – many of these events are still taking place – but check the organizations social media pages or website for last minute changes.