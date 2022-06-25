Independence Day Celebrations in the Tri-County

Celebrate America Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Monday July 3

Visible throughout the park

Rock Hill, SC Independence Day Celebration in Old Town Sunday, JULY 3, 2022 | 5 PM – 10 PM 157 Main Street, Rock Hill Music, food rucks, drinks and fireworks Free admission! (THIS IS NOT A PET FRIENDLY EVENT)

Tega Cay, SC

Tega Cay’s 4th of July Celebration & 40th Birthday

Friday, July 1st

Windjammer Park

The Goat Boater Freedom SUP Fun Run – 5PM

Boat Parade – 6 PM

Carolina Show Ski Team – 7 PM

Saturday, July 2

Summer Concert – 6 PM

Runde Park

Monday, July 4

Land Parade – 9 AM

Tega Cay Drive

Fish Fry – 4:30 PM

Glennon Center

Tega Cay’s 40th Birthday Party – 7 PM

Glennon Center

Fireworks – 9:30 PM

Tega Cay Golf Course

If you have an event you would like to add to our list please drop us an email at News@cn2.com.

Keep in mind – as of now – many of these events are still taking place – but check the organizations social media pages or website for last minute changes.