Library books some call inappropriate, topic of discussion during York County Council meeting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County council member says a number of residents have reached out to him over concerns about local libraries having certain books. They say they contain content regarding sexuality or gender identity in the children’s section.

During the York County Council meeting, Council member Tom Audette, showed examples of what he and others think are inappropriate books in the children’s section of county’s libraries.

During public comment session many people spoke both in support and against the books, however according to our news partners at WRHI, the discussion leaders say, was never about banning books, but rather putting the books in the adult section of the library allowing for choice.

Council Chair Christi Cox reminded the public they need to voice these concerns to the library itself – that the County Council does not decide what goes on the shelves of the library. She says that is done by the Director of library and Board of Trustees.