In-Person Job Fair Set for Wednesday in York Co.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Wednesday, September 22nd job seekers will get a chance to meet face to face with dozens of employers at a job fair.

SC Works Catawba, the City of Rock Hill, Rock Economic Development, York County Economic Development and York County Growth Partners are coming together to make this job fair a success.

According to SC Works Catawba, examples of opportunities include Customer Service Representatives, HVAC Installers and Service Technicians, Security Officers, Warehouse Associates, Production, Machine Operators, Mechanical Maintenance, Training Specialist, Inventory Control Cycle, Internet Support Specialist, Lineman, Digital Sales Account Executive, Welder, Senior Operations Manager and Healthcare Concierge.

Participating employers include: WEIMA America, Oxco, Comporium, Metrolina Greenhouses, Lap Tech Industries, Adecco, Domtar Paper Company, CWF Crating, Banker Steel, DecisionPath, Keer America, Unique USA, Masonite, Meritor, Panther Heating and Air, Schaeffler Group, A+ Medical, Possehl Connector Services, New Indy Containerboard, FedEx Ground, Le Grand, Nation Ford Chemical, Greif, City of Rock Hill, American Security, Elite Logistix, Coroplast Tape, York County Government, Shutterfly, Old Castle BuildingEnvelope, York County Sheriff’s Office, Bedgear, Broad River Furniture, Allegience Staffing, MacLean Power Systems, Stanley Black & Decker, All Cornhole, Transaxle, La-Z-Boy, Leroy Springs and NFI.

The job fair will be at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center at 326 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill. It will be for 9:30 AM until 1 PM. Military veterans will be allowed early entry.

On site will also be the SC Works Mobile Career Coach which is an extension of the One Stop Job Center and has computers, printers, Wi-Fi and a staff members to help those who may need to print a resume, etc.

www.facebook.com/mySCworks