I-77 Moving again, but concrete break had drivers concerned

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS ) – A Rock Hill Overpass Bridge is being repaired after the South Carolina Department of Transportation says a piece of concrete fell off.

SCDOT Officials say they were notified by law enforcement Wednesday evening that concrete from a patched section of the I-77 overpass bridge deck onto Celanese Road in Rock Hill.

While it’s unclear what caused the damage, DOT says Crews responded immediately to repair the problem, and add the work is now finished with the road and bridge being safe to drive on as no structural damage was done.

Our cameras catching the end of these repairs as the responding crews re-opened all lanes of traffic under the overpass bridge. Once again, reminding drivers this this was only surface damage.