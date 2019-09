York County wants to hear from you regarding development along interstate 77 south.

County leaders call the area from the Catawba River – so around the Sutton Bridge area all the way down the interstate to the York County/Chester County line – the Economic Spine of the county – because there is so much room for business growth.

That’s why officials want to get your input to help draft the 1-77 South Corridor Plan – a two mile buffer on both sides of the interstate.