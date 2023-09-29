I-77 road closure set to happen soon

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will begin a series of closures of two southbound lanes on I-77 over Celanese Road in York County this weekend. This series of weekend closures will allow for bridge repairs.

The lane closures will begin on Friday, September 29th, starting at 8:00 p.m. The lanes will be closed from 8:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday, for four consecutive weekends.

This timeline is dependent on weather and traffic conditions. Drivers will still be able to use the other two southbound lanes of the bridge during the repairs.

SCDOT will also implement nightly and weekend lane closures on Celanese Road during the next month to facilitate bridge repairs. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving near work zones.