I-77 Catawba River Bridge Project – A Driver’s Perspective

Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 News) – Construction Countdown. The I-77 Catawba River Bridge Project will get underway starting this Thursday, May 6th through the 24th.

More than 120,000 vehicles travel over the Interstate-77 Catawba River Bridge in York County every day.

Built in the 1970’s, State engineers say it’s past time for repairs of the I-77 Southbound Bridge Deck and construction work will begin this week.

The Interstate between Rock Hill and Fort Mill will basically move over – with traffic in both directions – sharing the Northbound side of the road.

To help all of us navigate this construction project – that is expected to last 17 days – our cameras hit the road with Trent Faris from the York County Sheriff’s Office.