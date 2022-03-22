I-77 Accidents Claim 2 Lives in Separate Fatal Car Crashes in a 24-Hour Period

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two, separate fatal car crashes in a 24-hour period.

The first accident happened on this Sunday evening, March 20, Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on I-77 NB near the rest area at the 66 mile marker around 9 PM.

Officers say the two vehicle fatal collision occurred just west out of the welcome center when the driver of the Toyota Camry was hit by a Kia Sorento while attempting to cross I-77 to the median.

The Chester County Coroner has identified the driver of the Toyota Camry as 57 year-old Jeffrey Simpson from Great Falls. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia and the five passengers inside were all sent to the hospital as a precaution.

Just 10 hours later the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated another deadly traffic accident. It happened Monday, March 21 after the vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer going North on I-77 in Richburg in Chester County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 7:00 AM around mile the 60 mile marker, about 5 miles south of Richburg. Authorities say a 2021 Dodge Utility struck the back of a 2005 Freightliner tractor trailer. The Chester County Coroner has identified the driver of the Dodge Utility Truck as 31 year-old Ray Jackson Carter, III.