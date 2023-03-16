Hunters are asked to take items off McConnells Property in preparation of control burns

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In order to optimally maintain the McConnells property for the sake of wildlife and upcoming hunting seasons, the Catawba Division of Natural Resources is currently carrying out planned burns, an essential practice in fire management in varying parts of the area.

Catawba Division of Natural Resources say due to the conditions required for this activity, exact dates and times are uncertain.

The Division is asking hunters, who may have set up feeders, tree stands, trail cameras, etc., to take their items down and remove them until the burn notice is complete. They add Catawba Division of Natural Resources/Catawba Nation is not responsible for any property or equipment on the McConnells Preserve.

For more information please contact Marvin Bouknight – (803) 328-7312 or email