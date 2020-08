TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The non-profit, Hungry Heroes is at it again. This time stocking fridges at local fire departments.

CN2 cameras caught up with the founder, Amanda Riggan as she and her team dropped off bags of food for the Tega Cay Fire Department.

Amanda Riggan normally cooks a BBQ meals for first responders, but with COVID-19, Riggan says they needed to come up with a new plan.

