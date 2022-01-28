Hungry Heroes Set to Service Hundreds at Yearly Event Honoring Det. Mike Doty

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its been four years since Detective Mike Doty with the York County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty and three other officers were injured in that ambush attack.

The horrific events stirred up a mission in Rock Hill’s Amanda Riggan, and she created the nonprofit, Hungry Heroes.

Riggan’s annual BBQ event will be held at the Army National Guard in Rock Hill this Saturday, January 29th from 11 AM until 3 PM.

There will be live music and entertainment for the kids.

Secondhand Smoke BBQ, formally known as Pete’s BBQ, is providing half the BBQ that will be available.

First responders and military member eat for free and its $10 per plate to the public.

Riggan says rain or snow, she hopes everyone will come out for a good time.

You can find more information about the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/327400662539706?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D