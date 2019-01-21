Hungry Heroes – Event Honoring Det. Mike Doty

Rock Hill, S.C. (NEWS) Amanda Riggan of Rock Hill started an effort to simply feed first responders calling it Hungry Heroes. Amanda says after the tragic event in January 2018 that killed Det. Mike Doty and injured three other officers in York County she wanted to give back. Saturday, January 26th Hungry Heroes is holding a BBQ community event for the entire community in honor of Det. Mike Doty. The event starts at 12 PM at American Legion Post 34, 524 Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill. Watch the interview on CN2 Today for more details.

