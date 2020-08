CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters are battling a huge fire at Carolina Poly in Chester County.

We’re told the trailers outside the plant where plastic is stored is on fire.

Indian Land, Pleasant Valley, and crews as far as Gaffney and Blacksburg are also on the scene working to contain the flames.

Pallets caught on fire around 5:15 this morning, burning plastic, oils and tires, fire officials say.

No injuries are reported at this time.