Housing in the City of Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Everyone needs a place to live, but how much of a reality is that really when it comes to the cost of living in our city?

Experts say you typically shouldn’t spend more than 30-percent of your take home income on housing. But with housing cost going up around the country is that practical.

Here in Rock Hill, the average medium income is a little more than $44,000 , but the average cost to rent a one bedroom apartment is more than $900 and it only goes up from there. The director of housing and neighborhoods in Rock hill says they’re seeing an even split of of homeowners and renters in our area.

“What we are seeing is increases in what the home sale prices look like and what those rent rates look like so when we start to get into that conversation about affordability, that’s where some of the challenges are and it’s not just Rock Hill, it really is certainly a Charlotte market area issue, but I would say nation wide an issue that a lot of areas are seeing a struggle with.” says Jennifer Wilford, Director of Rock Hill Housing & Neighborhood Services.

CN2’s Rachel Richardson is taking a look at average incomes in the City of Rock Hill and how it compares to affordable housing options.